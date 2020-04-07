|
KLACZA, EUGENA (JENNIE) Peacefully in her sleep on Friday, April 3, 2020. Jennie was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph and her loving son Richard. She will be sadly missed by her dear son Ron and his wife Jill and cherished daughter-in-law Donna. Proud Babi of Lauren (Chris), Amy, Jamie, Adam (Ashley) and Patrick (Carly). Great-grandmother of Taelyn, Axl, Sydney, Colton and Avi. A private family service will be held with Interment at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences at www.scott-mississauga.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 7, 2020