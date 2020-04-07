Home

Scott Funeral Home-Miss Chapel - Mississauga
420 Dundas St East
Mississauga, ON L5A 1X5
(905) 272-4040
More Obituaries for EUGENA KLACZA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUGENA (JENNIE) KLACZA

EUGENA (JENNIE) KLACZA Obituary
KLACZA, EUGENA (JENNIE) Peacefully in her sleep on Friday, April 3, 2020. Jennie was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph and her loving son Richard. She will be sadly missed by her dear son Ron and his wife Jill and cherished daughter-in-law Donna. Proud Babi of Lauren (Chris), Amy, Jamie, Adam (Ashley) and Patrick (Carly). Great-grandmother of Taelyn, Axl, Sydney, Colton and Avi. A private family service will be held with Interment at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences at www.scott-mississauga.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 7, 2020
