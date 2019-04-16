Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene BALOGH. View Sign

BALOGH, Eugene Eugene (Jeno) Balogh, born August 11, 1923 passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Eugene will be sadly missed by his daughters Jutka (Bob) and Zsuzsa (David). Predeceased by his wife Katherine and grandson Zachary, he was the loving grandfather (Apa) of Matthew, Jonathan (Rosie) and Zoe of Toronto and great-grandfather of Lucca, Vienne and Ava in Wisconsin and of Deanna and Katherine in Toronto. Eugene arrived in Canada in 1949 after leaving his homeland of Hungary during WWII. After working in construction, he became a high school teacher and retired in June 1987 as the Head of the Biology Department at Martingrove Collegiate. He loved playing and watching sports, especially golf and soccer and he was a committed member of the St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, where he led the Hungarian school and camp programmes for 2nd generation Hungarian children. The last years of his life were brightened by his loving relationship and his travels with Eva Miko. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, April 17th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 432 Sheppard Ave. E. A reception for family and friends will be held after the mass in the Church hall. In lieu of flowers, please extend a kindness to someone you meet.

Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close