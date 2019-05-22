RUDYK, Eugene Bart Suddenly on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at St. Joseph's Health Centre. Eugene was a kind generous person, who always made time for others. He was a member of the Royce Boys, lifetime supporter of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Argonauts and a proud owner of race horses including Air Chocolate. He was often seen walking in the streets of West Toronto and Bloor West Village. He was a dear brother of Peter and his wife Mary, James and his wife Jennie, Bill and his wife Marge, and Alice and her husband Morris. Lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, family and friends. Resting at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave. (north of Rexdale Blvd.) Friday, May 24, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The or the Toronto Humane Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 22, 2019