Service Information Mundell Funeral Home 79 West Street North Orillia , ON L3V 5C1 (705)-325-2231 Obituary

McBRIDE, EUGENE DOUGLAS Died peacefully at Birchmere Retirement Residence in Orillia, following a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife Catherine (Cathie, nee Phillips) and three children: Douglas (late Lisa), David (Tracy) and Nancy McBride. He was a loving and devoted grandfather to his six granddaughters: Spencer Parsons, Taylor McBride, Shannon and Kristie McBride, Hannah and Elizabeth Malone and his first great-granddaughter, Davis Parsons. Gene was born in Barrie and was the son of Eugene McBride and Mary (May) Dumond and brother of Mary Blucher, Evelyn White, Anne Algar and the late Joseph McBride. Gene will be very fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews, great- nieces and nephews, as well as many friends and neighbours. We will celebrate his full life on Saturday, November 2nd at Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia. There will be visitation with the family from 1 - 2 p.m. followed by celebration of Gene's life at 2 p.m. Special thanks to the staff at Birchmere Retirement Residence for the kind, supportive and respectful care that they provided to Gene and his entire family. In memory of Gene, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County, or to Guide Dogs Canada would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at

Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019

