Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene DZIEDZIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene DZIEDZIC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene DZIEDZIC Obituary
DZIEDZIC, Eugene Peacefully, at home in Toronto, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Kazimiera, loving father of Donna Suchocki (Chuck), Ted (Miryam), Helen Pulinec (Andy), Tina Sakowski (Henry) and Wanda Hlad (Silverio). Dear grandfather of Jonathan (Amanda), Tammy (Phil), Jimmy, Bobby (Maddy), Stephanie, Catherine, Sarah and Michael. A special thank you to Wendy for all her love and care. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Wednesday, March 11th, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Stanislaus Kostka, 12 Denison Ave., Toronto, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -