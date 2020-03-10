|
DZIEDZIC, Eugene Peacefully, at home in Toronto, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Kazimiera, loving father of Donna Suchocki (Chuck), Ted (Miryam), Helen Pulinec (Andy), Tina Sakowski (Henry) and Wanda Hlad (Silverio). Dear grandfather of Jonathan (Amanda), Tammy (Phil), Jimmy, Bobby (Maddy), Stephanie, Catherine, Sarah and Michael. A special thank you to Wendy for all her love and care. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Wednesday, March 11th, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Stanislaus Kostka, 12 Denison Ave., Toronto, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 10, 2020