BAJURNY, EUGENE FRANCIS It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our father Eugene Francis Bajurny, age 73 of Toronto, who passed away April 26, 2019. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on July 22, 1945, he was the son of the late Stan and Jean Bajurny. Predeceased by his loving wife Veronica Vilya Bajurny, Eugene is survived by his brother Stanley Bajurny Jr., his nieces Virtue Bajurny and Sarah McColl and his five children Joseph Stanley, Julia Anne, Suzannah Mae, Charles Andrew and Katherine Isabelle. Eugene held a dear place in the hearts of all who knew him. He was kind. He was reasonable. He was fair. He was loyal and caring and always supportive. He treated people well. He was a good man who dedicated his life to his wife and children. Known for his knowledge of history, his appreciation for fine antiques and artwork, music, books and classic cars, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all of the doctors and nurses who provided exceptional care to our father at Yarmouth Regional Hospital and before that at St. Joseph's Hospital in Toronto and at the Renal Clinic in Etobicoke. Funeral Service will be Thursday, May 9th at 11:00 a.m. at St.Louis Catholic Parish Church, 540 St. George St., Annapolis Royal, NS, with a reception to follow at The Hillsdale House Inn. Interment at Park Lawn Cemetery in Toronto to follow at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit

