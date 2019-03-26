Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EUGENE LENORE PAGE. View Sign





PAGE, EUGENE LENORE November 8, 1928 - March 23, 2019 Eugene Page died peacefully on March 23, 2019 in his 90th year of a cerebral aneurysm. Son of the late Malcolm and Nettie Page; beloved husband of Lorna; loving father of Leslie Battle (husband Joseph), Lori Gurin (husband Evan) and Michael Page. Adoring grandfather of Maddie and Nicole Battle, and Chloe and Maren Page. Survived by sisters June Byers (Graydon deceased) and Anne Lichty (Ron deceased), and many nieces and nephews, together in heaven with brothers Bill and Doug Page. Gene was a long time teacher and principal for the old City of York Board of Education, where to Gene, "the children always came first". He was also one of the original members of the York City Board of Education Alumnae Association. Genes accomplishments and memberships were many; Honorary Member of the Windermere Muskoka Golf and Country Club, Longtime Member of the Argonaut Rowing Club, Member of the Kingsway Platform Tennis Club (where he was also one of the founding members,) staff member and long term cottager at his beloved Geneva Park on the shores of Lake Couchiching, valued member of the Kingsway Poker club and Honorary Chairman of the "S. A." Club. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., on Friday from 3-7 p.m. Funeral Service to held in Etobicoke at St George's on-the Hill Anglican Church on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. Celebration of Life to be held immediately following the at the Old Mill Inn. For those who wish, donations can be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Children's Wish Foundation. Online condolences may be made at turnerporter.permavita.com Dearest Gino, you will be missed Funeral Home Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel

2357 Bloor Street West

Toronto , ON M6S 1P4

Funeral Home Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel

