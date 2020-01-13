|
|
KELLY, EUGENE O'DONNELL April 11, 1940 - January 10, 2020 Passed away suddenly at home. Predeceased by his loving wife Molly of 50 years. Loving father to Denice (Jim), Jacqueline (Mark) and Eugene (Jacki). Proud grandfather to Alexander (Courtney), Shaun (Ashley), Heather, Holly, (Andrew) and Kaitlyn. Great-grandfather to Hayden, Ryleigh, Mikey, and Hailey. Beloved brother to Iain (Irene), Maureen and the late Pat, Danny, Maurice, Kathleen and Annie. Retired salesman of 40 years. Former coach and chairman of St. Andrew's Soccer Club. Eugene was an avid golfer who is loved and respected by all that know him. Visitation will be held on Wenesday, January 15th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the McDOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 2900 Kingston Rd. (east of St. Clair). Service in the Chapel on Thursday, January 16th at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Rd.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 13, 2020