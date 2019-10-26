PODILCHAK, EUGENE Passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family at St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto. Beloved son of the late Ivan and Julia. Father to Symon (Jenna), Dido to Liam and Caleb, brother to Ivanka and Walter (Renata), uncle to Meagan and Tanya, and family and friend to many. Eugene was born November 28, 1956 in Poland. He immigrated to Canada at the young age of 2 and then became a longtime resident of Toronto. His big heart and kind soul will be truly missed. Celebration of Eugene's life will occur in December. Special thanks to the ICU team at St. Michael's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Michael's Hospital and the Heart & Stroke Foundation are welcomed.

