RYNKOWSKI, Eugene December 22, 1926 to June 29, 2019 Eugene passed away at Trillium Health Partners, after a short illness, at the age of 92. Loving husband of 63 years to Olena (nee Szadyj), caring father to Eugene Jr. and Drs. Nina (Bohdan) Kryshtalskyj. Endearing Dido to Paul, Nadia, Marko and Michael. Predeceased by brothers Ivan and Boris and is survived by his sister Tatiana. He leaves behind brother and sisters-in-law Michael and Irene Szadyj and Olga Sobczak. Thank you to the Very Reverend Father B. Sencio, Dr. P. Jacyk and the wonderful staff at Trillium Hospital. Visitation will be held at Cardinal Funeral Home, 366 Bathurst St., on Tuesday, July 2nd from 2 - 4 and 6 - 9 p.m. with Panachyda at 7:30 p.m. Orthodox Rite of Funeral at St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, 400 Bathurst St., on Wednesday, July 3rd at 10 a.m. Eugene will be laid to rest at St. Volodymyr Cemetery in Oakville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Volodymyr Cathedral.

