TACHAUER, Eugene Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Southbrook Lodge in Brampton, in his 96th year. Predeceased by his wife May. Survived by his sister Leone and brother Jacques, both of Victoria, BC and brother Philip of Mississauga. Gene was a Veteran of WWII, serving in the Royal Canadian Corps of Signals. Gene worked at Avro on the Arrow and Jetliner and later for many years at Massey-Ferguson. He belonged to the Brampton Flying Club, the Masonic, had his Pilot's License and built his own home-built aircraft. Eugene will be sadly missed.



TACHAUER, Eugene Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Southbrook Lodge in Brampton, in his 96th year. Predeceased by his wife May. Survived by his sister Leone and brother Jacques, both of Victoria, BC and brother Philip of Mississauga. Gene was a Veteran of WWII, serving in the Royal Canadian Corps of Signals. Gene worked at Avro on the Arrow and Jetliner and later for many years at Massey-Ferguson. He belonged to the Brampton Flying Club, the Masonic, had his Pilot's License and built his own home-built aircraft. Eugene will be sadly missed. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019

