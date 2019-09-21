UMANEC, Eugene 1925 - 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Eugene Umanec announces his passing on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Visitation: 5:00-9:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Cardinal Funeral Homes, 92 Annette St. Service: 10:00 a.m. – St. Andrew's Ukrainian Orthodox Church Monday, September 23, 2019. Eugene is survived by his wife Anna, their children: Peter, Adelia and Lydia and grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019