WOYNAROWSKY, EUGENE It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Eugene Woynarowsky, on Friday, August 16, 2019. At the age of 96, Eugene passed peacefully, with his family by his side. Beloved husband, of 64 years, to Ludwina. Loving father to Myron, Mary Bongelli (Paul) and Martha Banwell (nee Woynarowsky). Predeceased by daughter Linda. Loved and cherished Gigi to Paula (Taylor), John, Karly, Stephanie (Chris), Jason, Madison and Rebecca. Many special memories shared with Karen Woynarowsky and Kevin Banwell. Survived by his sister Nusha, and predeceased by his parents and brothers, in the Ukraine. Eugene will be greatly missed by his family, friends and by his beloved furry companion, Mia. He was a lifelong member of Saints Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church. Friends will be received by the family at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Agincourt (east of Kennedy Rd.), on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Panachyda to begin at 7 p.m. Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. at SAINTS PETER & PAUL UKRAINIAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1490 Markham Rd., Scarborough. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. Donations to Saints Peter & Paul Seniors Centre, would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 18, 2019