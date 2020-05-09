YAKOVITCH, EUGENE (GENE) April 16, 1940 – May 5, 2020 In my 80 years, I have never had a bad day. For this I credit many good friends that I have met through school, business, the Canadian Ukrainian community and those with similar interests, with whom I enjoyed bicycling, skiing, music, theatre and attending air shows. With these friends I also had many opportunities to travel across much of North America, Europe and Ukraine. My interest in flying inspired me to obtain my private pilot's licence and I spent many wonderful hours in the air. Organizations such as the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, St. Vladimir Institute and the Canadian Research Documentation Centre's Holodomor Committee provided me with opportunities to contribute to Ukrainian culture in Canada. I was honoured to serve on the Board of Directors of the Ukrainian Credit Union and to contribute to the Canadian Ukrainian Parliamentary Program which provides an opportunity for Ukrainian students to learn about the principles of democratic government and parliamentary procedures in Canada. My association with these organizations provided occasions for very enjoyable conferences, banquets and travel opportunities, including an event at which I was introduced to the Prime Minister of Canada. Many thanks to colleagues from the Upjohn Company who added to my life's enjoyment. You were a great team. I appreciated all the care and concern that friends have shown over the last months. Thanks for brightening my days with your humour. I wish you all the best. If you wish, donations in my honour may be made to the Odette Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. Demetrius or a charity of your choice.



