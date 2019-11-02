Eugenia BARTOSZEWICZ

BARTOSZEWICZ, Eugenia Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the age of 83 years, at St. Joseph's Hospital. Eugenia was predeceased by her loving husband Bogdan. Cherished mother of Ewa (Roman), Nina (Tony) and Lola. Fun-loving grandmother to Adam, Amanda, Anthony, Justin, Selena, Sophia and Sabian. She will be forever loved and missed. Friends may visit at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Sunday, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in our Chapel on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment Sanctuary Park. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019
