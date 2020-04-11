|
BOOTH, EUGENIA (GENE) (nee EASTON) At Mississauga on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in her 97th year. Widow of James Gordon Booth, DDS and predeceased by stepsons Jonathon and Jeremy. Dear step-grandmother of Jonathon (JJ). Lovingly remembered by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Cremation will be private and a celebration of life will be announced later. A donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020