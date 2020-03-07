|
|
EVOY, EUGENIE (JEAN) Jean died peacefully on February 14, 2020 at Bridgepoint Healthcare, at the age of 101. She will be lovingly remembered by three generations of family. She leaves behind her daughters Marilyn and Maureen (Otto), four grandchildren (Jeremy, Laurel, Stephan and Charlotte) and three great-grandchildren. Jean was laid to rest on a beautiful winter day in Mount Pleasant Cemetery next to her late husband Herbert. She will be dearly missed.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020