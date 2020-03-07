Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Resources
More Obituaries for EUGENIE EVOY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUGENIE (JEAN) EVOY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EUGENIE (JEAN) EVOY Obituary
EVOY, EUGENIE (JEAN) Jean died peacefully on February 14, 2020 at Bridgepoint Healthcare, at the age of 101. She will be lovingly remembered by three generations of family. She leaves behind her daughters Marilyn and Maureen (Otto), four grandchildren (Jeremy, Laurel, Stephan and Charlotte) and three great-grandchildren. Jean was laid to rest on a beautiful winter day in Mount Pleasant Cemetery next to her late husband Herbert. She will be dearly missed.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EUGENIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -