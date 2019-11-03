Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EUGENIE GOMES. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel 1981 Dundas Street W Mississauga , ON L5K 1R2 (905)-828-8000 Obituary

Maria Eugenia (Genie) Gomes (née Colaço). Suddenly but peacefully, on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Neil. Devoted mother of Nadia, Renée and Melissa. She is also survived by her loving siblings Mario (Sharmila), Filipe (Lorna) and Prisca Colaço and her siblings-in-law Hazel (the late Noel) Cardoza and Frank (Ronette) and Glenn (Marie Celeste) Gomes, as well as a close-knit family of nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents Francis Xavier and Mildred Colaço and her in-laws Aloysius and Prisca Gomes. Genie was born in Bombay, India, in 1945 and grew up in Byculla in a home with a large family of siblings and cousins. She earned a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Sociology from Bombay University and in 1969, earned a second Master of Arts from the University of Pittsburgh. She held Assistant Professor positions at Aquinas College in Michigan and Dunbarton College in Washington, D.C., amongst other teaching roles in the United States before returning briefly to India. In 1976, she moved to Toronto, married Neil and started a family. She was a devoted homemaker for several years and was happy to return to work, when her children were in school, full-time. She was a proud Canadian and a committed employee of IBM - Watson Health Imaging, who enjoyed cooking, music and spending time with her extensive network of friends. Genie will be remembered for her sharp wit, contagious laughter, welcoming home and strong Catholic faith. She was the rock of her family and was most happy when surrounded by relatives from around the world. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. (prayer service at 3 p.m.) and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Merciful Redeemer, 2775 Erin Centre Blvd., Mississauga, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10 a.m., followed by an interment at Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, masses may be offered for the repose of her soul, or donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca

Maria Eugenia (Genie) Gomes (née Colaço). Suddenly but peacefully, on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Neil. Devoted mother of Nadia, Renée and Melissa. She is also survived by her loving siblings Mario (Sharmila), Filipe (Lorna) and Prisca Colaço and her siblings-in-law Hazel (the late Noel) Cardoza and Frank (Ronette) and Glenn (Marie Celeste) Gomes, as well as a close-knit family of nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents Francis Xavier and Mildred Colaço and her in-laws Aloysius and Prisca Gomes. Genie was born in Bombay, India, in 1945 and grew up in Byculla in a home with a large family of siblings and cousins. She earned a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Sociology from Bombay University and in 1969, earned a second Master of Arts from the University of Pittsburgh. She held Assistant Professor positions at Aquinas College in Michigan and Dunbarton College in Washington, D.C., amongst other teaching roles in the United States before returning briefly to India. In 1976, she moved to Toronto, married Neil and started a family. She was a devoted homemaker for several years and was happy to return to work, when her children were in school, full-time. She was a proud Canadian and a committed employee of IBM - Watson Health Imaging, who enjoyed cooking, music and spending time with her extensive network of friends. Genie will be remembered for her sharp wit, contagious laughter, welcoming home and strong Catholic faith. She was the rock of her family and was most happy when surrounded by relatives from around the world. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. (prayer service at 3 p.m.) and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Merciful Redeemer, 2775 Erin Centre Blvd., Mississauga, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10 a.m., followed by an interment at Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, masses may be offered for the repose of her soul, or donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close