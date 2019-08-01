NACCARATO, EUGENIO It is with great sadness, that the Naccarato family announces the passing of Eugenio, aged 79, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. Michael's Hospital. Eugenio reunites with the love of his life, Lorita. Cherished Father of Josephine and her husband Joe Guercio, Maria and her husband Joe Gallo, and Rosanna and her husband Mike Mastrangelo. Loving Nonno to his grandchildren and their spouses. He will be lovingly remembered by brothers, family and friends. Visitation will be held at HIGHLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10 Cachet Woods Ct., Markham (northeast corner of 16th Ave. and Hwy. 404), 905-887-8600, on Thursday, August 1st, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at St. Patrick's Parish, 5633 Hwy 7, Markham, on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at Highland Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be placed at www.highlandfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2019