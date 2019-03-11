Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EUGENIO PIO LUIGI CHIANTA. View Sign

CHIANTA, EUGENIO PIO LUIGI It is with profound grief, we announce the passing of our Father. Passed in peace at Sunnybrook Hospital at the age of 77. Preceded in death by The Love of His Life, Marlene Chianta. Living graciously and courageously with a rare form of Leukemia, until the very end. Loving Father of Ann-Marie (Michael), Michelle (Danny) and Lisa (Doug). Proud Papa of Sophie. Brother of Vincie and brother-in-law of Kenny. Memorable Uncle to Lori, Tina, Tom, Judy, Samantha and Krysta and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends within Canada and Italy. A special thank you to Dr. Buckstein, Dr. Goddard and Team for their unrelenting efforts and extraordinary care. We also wanted to thank all of the Doctors and Nurses, both at North York General and Sunnybrook Hospital, for taking such wonderful care of him. Funeral Service will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, Thornhill.

