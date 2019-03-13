STURINO, EUGENIO Peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his family on Monday, March 11, 2019. Beloved husband to Angelina Sturino (nee Vitale). Loving father to Albertina (David Arrizza). Cherished Nonno of Michael Anthony Arrizza. Predeceased by his parents, Francesco and Rosaria. Predeceased by his brothers Ernesto (Ida), Adamo (Norma), Antonio (Clara), Alberto (Vittoria) and predeceased by his sister Onorina. He will be missed by his sister Angelina (Luigi). He will be forever remembered by his nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at Lynett Funeral Home on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place Saturday at St. Paul the Apostle Church (3224 Dundas St. W., Toronto) at 9:15 a.m. Entombment at Westminster Cemetery (5830 Bathurst St., North York). Donations can be made to Sick Kids Foundation or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences at lynettfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2019