COOPER, EUNICE (nee CUNNINGHAM) 1919 - 2020 On Sunday, October 25, 2020, our beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully in her 101st year. Dearest wife for almost 72 years of Bert (deceased), loving mother of Philip (Sharon, deceased) and Valerie (Russell) and devoted Nanny to Brenna (David) and Michael (Codi). Predeceased by parents George and Mary Ann as well as her brother George (Norma) and in-laws Hilda (Lionel) and Joan (Bruce). She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends around the world. Born in Belfast, NI during a pandemic, Mom immigrated to Canada as a child. Although a top student, she left school during the depression to help support the family. During the war, she married a RCAF pilot, Earl Clark, and was widowed in 1945. Mom married Dad, a Navy veteran, in 1947 and together they made a wonderful home in Crawford Park, Verdun. Like many of her generation, Mom was totally focused on her family, church and community. Every summer she would pack us all up and head to either the coast of Maine or the Adirondacks to go camping. After Dad retired they moved to Toronto to be close to their grandchildren and became their biggest cheerleaders. During the last 10 years Mom suffered many medical challenges but always kept her dignity, independence and motivation to "get back to normal". Sadly she died during another pandemic which restricted visits from the family she loved. Thanks go to the staff at Runnymede Healthcare Centre as well as caregivers from Eldercare, especially Hetal. We will celebrate her amazing life when circumstances allow. Donations to Sunnybrook Veterans Comfort Fund https://donate.sunnybrook.ca/tribute (416-480-4483) would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
