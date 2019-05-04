CONNELL, EUNICE MARY (nee ANDERSON) In Loving Memory of Eunice Mary Connell, who passed away on March 16, 2019, at the age of 86 years, after a sudden illness. Beloved wife of the late Ernest Connell. Loving mother of Michael, Cindy (Paul), the late Christopher and Richard (Kim). Cherished grandmother of Tyler and Rebecca (Braden). Eunice is survived by her sisters and brother. Eunice will be fondly remembered by nieces, nephews and their families and the lives of many that she touched. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God took you home.

