PARK, Euphemia Burrell (nee STEWART) Peacefully passed away at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at age 82. Beloved wife to the late Ronald. Loving mother of Donna, Stuart and his wife Tanya and Lori and her husband Bruce McLaughlin. Loving grandmother to Ashley, Zachary, Alexandra and Ronald. Very loving great-grandmother to Aliyah. Much loved sister to Cathie, the late David and the late Robert. Family and friends will be received at the Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 3 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 4 p.m. in the Chapel. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or the Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. The family wishes to thank the staff at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at oakviewfuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 1, 2019