ANDRIKAKIS, Eustathia ("Effie") March 14, 1936 - April 14, 2019 Our beloved mother passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019, surrounded by family and friends at the Hellenic Home for the Aged in Scarborough. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Panagiotis ("Peter"). Our mother was a strong woman who came to Canada from Greece in her early twenties as a single woman, not speaking a word of English. She wore her heart on her sleeve and was never afraid to speak her mind to anyone. She loved life and had an infectious, resonating laugh. While growing up in Greece, her family gave her the name Bebeka ("baby girl"), which stayed with her throughout the years. Most importantly, she was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt to her family members. She will be deeply missed by her son Chris (Crocetta), her daughter Jeannie (Danny), grandsons Lucas and Zachary, her sisters, their spouses, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at the Scarborough Hellenic Home for the Aged where our mother was so well cared for during the last ten years of her life. Visitations will be held at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME, 660 Kennedy Road, Scarborough, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, 3-5 and 6-8 p.m.; Funeral Service to be at 10 a.m. in the Chapel on Friday, April 19, 2019. Interment at Pine Hills Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scarborough Hellenic Home for the Aged. To leave an online condolence message please visit www.jerrettfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eustathia ("Effie") ANDRIKAKIS.
Jerrett Funeral Homes
660 Kennedy Road
Toronto, ON M1K2B5
(416) 266-4404
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 17, 2019