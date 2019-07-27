TSERETOPOULOS, EUSTRATE "JIM STRATT" May 6, 1933 – July 16, 2019 Passed away suddenly, surrounded by family while on a visit to Greece. Stratt will be sorely missed by his loving and devoted wife Lorraine, his cherished daughter Anne-Marie (Dominic Dodds) and son Dean (Julie) and his precious grandson Daniel. Family and friends will be received at ELGIN MILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 1591 Elgin Mills Rd.E., Richmond Hill (east of Leslie St., 905-737-1720), on Tuesday, July 30th from 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, July 31st, at 10 a.m. For further information and online condolences, please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019