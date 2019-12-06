Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EVA ALTAY. View Sign Obituary

ALTAY, EVA October 20, 1911 - December 3, 2019 Eva, beloved mother and grandmother and indomitable spirit, was born in Budapest, Hungary and immigrated to Canada in 1957. By 1959, Eva owned a ladies' wear shop, Gigi Fashions on St. Clair Avenue where she worked until her retirement in 1973, Eva and her husband Kornel enjoyed their home in Etobicoke until 1993, when they moved to St. Hilda's Residence. Kornel was in failing health and passed away in 1995. Eva spent her remaining twenty-six years at St. Hilda's, always an active member of that community and appreciative of the wonderful friendships and compassionate care she received there. Eva is survived by her beloved sons and their wives, Stephen and Shoshanna Roedler of New York and Andy and Nadine Altay of Toronto, and her cherished grandchildren Katie Altay and Brian Altay (partner Hilary Meneer), all of Toronto.She also leaves her niece Katalin Berland of Chicago and her nephew Janos Vecsenyi of Budapest and their families, as well as many friends in Canada, the United States and Europe. Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 9th at 2 p.m. in St. Hilda's Anglican Church, 2339 Dufferin Street, at Eglinton. A reception will follow immediately after. Flowers and charitable donations are gratefully declined.

ALTAY, EVA October 20, 1911 - December 3, 2019 Eva, beloved mother and grandmother and indomitable spirit, was born in Budapest, Hungary and immigrated to Canada in 1957. By 1959, Eva owned a ladies' wear shop, Gigi Fashions on St. Clair Avenue where she worked until her retirement in 1973, Eva and her husband Kornel enjoyed their home in Etobicoke until 1993, when they moved to St. Hilda's Residence. Kornel was in failing health and passed away in 1995. Eva spent her remaining twenty-six years at St. Hilda's, always an active member of that community and appreciative of the wonderful friendships and compassionate care she received there. Eva is survived by her beloved sons and their wives, Stephen and Shoshanna Roedler of New York and Andy and Nadine Altay of Toronto, and her cherished grandchildren Katie Altay and Brian Altay (partner Hilary Meneer), all of Toronto.She also leaves her niece Katalin Berland of Chicago and her nephew Janos Vecsenyi of Budapest and their families, as well as many friends in Canada, the United States and Europe. Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 9th at 2 p.m. in St. Hilda's Anglican Church, 2339 Dufferin Street, at Eglinton. A reception will follow immediately after. Flowers and charitable donations are gratefully declined. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close