SZENASI, EVA ETELKA Passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Humber River Hospital, North York, on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the age of 87, of Willowdale. Beloved wife of the late Sandor "Alex" Sr. (June 2018). Loved mother of Alex Jr. and his wife Csilla, of Willowdale. Loving grandmother of Alyssa Lane (Joshua), of Pennsylvania, USA. Dear great-grandmother of Penelope and Phoenix. The family will honour her life with a memorial service at the Reformed Hungarian Church, 1130 Finch Ave. W., North York, on Saturday, December 28th at 12:30 p.m. A graveside service and burial will be held at Waubaushene Protestant Cemetery, Waubaushene, in the Spring of 2020 and will be announced. Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 26, 2019