FOGEL, EVA On Monday, February 11, 2019. Eva Fogel, beloved wife of the late Morris Fogel. Loving mother of Harvey, and Henry and mother- in-law of Shelley. Devoted grandmother of Kara and Matt, Willie and Lisa, and great- grandmother of Asher, Pearl and Leo. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment in the Beth Emeth section of Pardes Shalom cemetery. Shiva at 80 Antibes Drive, unit 1708, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Canadian Hadassah - WIZO, 416-477- 5964.
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 13, 2019