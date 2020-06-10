GEROLY, Eva (nee CHAMANN) The Geroly Family is saddened to announce the passing of their beloved mother and grandmother Eva J. Geroly, on June 4, 2020, at the age of 87. Predeceased by her husband Steve. She is survived by sons George (Fatima) and Leslie (Joanne) and her daughter Eva. Cherished Grandmother of Sarah, Shaun and Britney. Private family burial at Pine Hills Cemetary. A celebration of Eva's life will be confirmed at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. For more information, please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 10, 2020.