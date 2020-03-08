|
|
GIAMOS, Eva (Slavka) (nee TRIANDAFILOU) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Eva Giamos, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Eva was born in Rula (Kota), Greece, on September 7, 1928. Beloved wife of the late Chris Giamos, they are together again. Daughter of the late Spiro and Veshna Triandafilou. Stepdaughter of the late May (Stoina) Triandafilou. Loving mother of Linda and Andrew (Milka). Proud Baba of Elena (Jason), Krista (Michael), Andrea (Anthony) and Dana (Matthew). She was blessed with two great-grandsons, Grayson and Wyatt. She is survived by her sister Mary, predeceased by her brother Alex (Moira), Gary and sister-in-law Athina. Eva will be missed by many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. Our mother was a very special lady, hardworking, caring and loving. She taught us the importance of love, family and respect. Special thanks to her most caring and dedicated caregivers, especially Mary. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), on Monday from 2-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1 Brookhaven Dr., Toronto, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Prospect Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 8, 2020