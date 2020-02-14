|
ALEXIN, Eva Gizella April 19, 1928 - February 9, 2020 It is with the deepest of sorrow that the Alexin Family announces the passing of Eva Alexin at the age of 91, on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Eva passed away peacefully in their family home in Richmond Hill, with her beloved husband Geza, son Peter and his fiancé Edit, by her side. Eva and Geza were married for more than 71 amazing years. Since arriving from Hungary in October 1956, following the Hungarian uprising, they completely embraced Canada as their own, but regularly travelled the world. Their travels, however, did not distract Eva from her favourite destination, their cottage in Quebec, where she was well-known for her fishing prowess and the amazing traditional Hungarian dishes she prepared. Eva will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, laughter, courage and love of her family. She will be deeply missed by all, including her grandchildren, Christopher and Sharon, and her great-grandson Gavin, and her great-granddaughters, Tina and Brooklyn. The family invites you to join in the Funeral Mass to be held in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church, 432 Sheppard Ave. E., North York, ON, M2N 3B, at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 15, 2020. After the service, please join the family at the reception to follow, in the downstairs church hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Eva's name should be made to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church. You will forever be in our hearts.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 14, 2020