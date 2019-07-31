HOTCHKISS (CORNER), Eva Grace Loving wife of Ronald T. Hotchkiss, passed away July 29, 2019 in her 90th year. Sister of Ruby, predeceased by Mildred Bessie and Loreen and brothers Francis and Ernest. Daughter of William Sydney Corner and Florence Emily Partridge. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME 114 Main St. E., Milton, 905-878-4452, from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Funeral service to be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home Chapel. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Eva to the Milton District Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 31, 2019