ANDERSON, EVA JEAN (nee SPIZZIRRI) It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of their beloved Auntie Eva. Eva was born on December 7, 1925 and spent 68 years married to her loving husband the late William Anderson. Eva leaves behind her youngest sister Helen (Arthur Pelliccione) and her sister-in-law Carm (late Joseph Spizzirri). Eva will now reunite with her deceased brothers and sisters, James (Lou), Helen, Rosie (Charles), Angie (Alfie) and Joseph (Carm). There was nothing that made her happier than spending time with her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. A special thank you to her caregiver Mira for being by Eva's side throughout her battle with COPD. In lieu of flowers, donations to the COPD Foundation or the are greatly appreciated. Visitation will be held at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., on Monday, June 17th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass to be held at Saint Gabriel's Parish, 670 Sheppard Ave. E., on Tuesday, June 18th at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 16, 2019