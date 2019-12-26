Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EVA KARAKATSANIS. View Sign Service Information Highland Funeral Home 3280 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST Scarborough , ON M1T 3K3 (416)-773-0933 Obituary



KARAKATSANIS, EVA 1926 - 2019 It is with great sorrow that we share the loss of Eva Karakatsanis, in her 94th year. She passed away surrounded by family, late in the evening Friday, December 20, 2019. Adored by her late husband Paul of over 59 years, Eva is survived by her children and grandchildren. Loved by her children George (Valerie), Stephen (Theresa) and Helen (Mike) and proud Yiayia of Alexander, Andrew (Hilary), Ariana, Adam, Nicholas, Leo and Paul. The daughter of Stephen and Helen Maginas, Eva came to Canada from Athens Greece in 1955. She was betrothed to Paul Karakatsanis before he immigrated in 1954 and they married here in Canada. Eva built a life centered around her husband, children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and became proficient in the English language by reading the newspaper every day. Eva and Paul assimilated into the Canadian culture, had numerous multi-cultural friends, were proud Canadians and aware of current affairs and world politics. Eva helped her husband's business as a bookkeeper and was a member of the Daughters of Penelope for over 30 years. This woman's organization promotes Hellenism, Education, Philanthropy, Civic Responsibility and Family & Individual Excellence. Eva will be missed by the friends she made through the Daughters, who to this day kept in touch and the many friends she and her husband made over the years. The family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, December 27th at Highland Funeral Home & Cremation Centre at 3280 Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church at 222 Burbank Drive, North York, at 1:00 p.m. followed by the Interment at York Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your charity of choice in Eva's memory. Online condolences can be expressed at www.highlandfuneralhome.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

