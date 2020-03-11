|
KNAPP, EVA March 26, 1928 - March 9, 2020 Peacefully and surrounded by her family, Eva passed away just short of her 92nd birthday. She was born in Hungary, survived WWII, and graduated from the Film and Theatrical Arts College in Budapest. She was a popular and well regarded stage and film actress. Her career was cut short by the onset of the Hungarian Revolution, and in November of 1956, with her mother, escaped Hungary to Italy via Vienna. After a short six month stay in Italy, she came to Canada by boat. After a short stay in Midland, Ontario working as a seamstress, she came to Toronto where she waitressed at the Granite Club. By serendipity, she met Charles Knapp, and following a 24-hour courtship, agreed to marry the love of her life, with whom she shared an amazing 56 years. Eva was the yin to Charles' yang, and together they ran the very successful Charlesign and Display Studio as well as Bijou Cinemas in West Hill. Eva was the proud mother to Charles Jr. (Stéphane Laframboise), and Tom (Mary Frances Bolland), and stepmom to Janos (Sue Markle). She was fiercely proud of her grandchildren, Charlotte, Véronique, Garvey, Leo, Marika, and Greta, Eva's priority was spending time with her family and close friends, travelling, watching opera and movies, and spending time by the pool in their backyard oasis. She was a tremendous cook who loved to entertain. Eva was strong-minded, principled, and unwavering in her convictions...characteristics which proved to be a solid foundation for her family. She will be sorely missed. Special thanks to Dr. Ken Gamble for his incredible compassionate care, to her "Family" at Amica Bayview Gardens and the amazing medical staff at North York General Hospital. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12th. There will be a private family interment. Donations may be made to the North York General Foundation by calling 416-756-6944 or at www.nyghfoundation.ca. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2020