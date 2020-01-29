|
POLO, Eva Loraine (nee McNALTY) At the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, January 27, 2020, in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Warren Polo. Loving mother of Robert Smith and his wife Amy of Milton. Dear grandmother of Catherine (David) and Kimberly (Trisha). Great-grandmother of Ethan and Logan. Predeceased by her parents and siblings. Loraine will be missed by her nieces, nephews and their families. Loraine will also be missed by her many friends. Visitation will be held at the COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough, on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Free Methodist Church, 450 Lansdowne Street East, Peterborough, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., with visitation prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Interment Rosemount Memorial Gardens. In memory of Loraine, donations, if desired, may be made to the Free Methodist Church. Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020