SMITH, EVA LUCILLE "LOU" Passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019, surrounded by family. Mother of Kenneth Roy Smith and Donna Marie Carter, mother-in-law of Raymond Carter and Janet Irons, sister of Patricia Campbell, aunt of Colleen Campbell-Webber, Don Campbell and Steven Campbell. If desired, donations can be made to the War Amps or Heart & Stroke Foundation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to McDougall and Brown Funeral Home - Scarborough Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019