MARTIN, Eva Mary (nee GAUDIN) Passed away peacefully at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Clarence Martin for over 60 years. Loving mother of Rick (Sue) and Jim (Natalie), cherished grandmother of Ryan Martin (Lili Ortiz), Brittany Elliott (Blair), Curtis Martin (Karlee MacLeod) and Samantha Martin (Cainan Till) and great-grandmother of Benjamin Till. Sister of Al Gaudin (the late Dorothy), Ken Gaudin (the late Betty) and Noreen Gaudin. Eva will be sadly missed by family and friends. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), Burlington (905-632-3333), on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of a Celebration of Eva's Life at 1 p.m. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Eva are asked to please consider the Humane Society or Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019