HAYMAN, EVA MURIEL Peacefully at IOOF Senior Home, Barrie, on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in her 109th year. Beloved wife of the late Frederick, dear mother of John L. Hayman and Sharon E. Hayman. Loving grandmother of John D. (Margaret) and Jennifer E. Hayman, Jason P. and Jeremy L. Wright. Great-grandmother of Braydon, Liam, Langdon, Grayson, Kayla and Taylor. Great-great-grandmother of Ellie Rose. Friends may call at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Thursday, June 27th after 12 noon. Service to follow in the funeral home Chapel 1 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 25, 2019