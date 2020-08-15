1/
EVA PICKETT
PICKETT, EVA (nee BILLE) Eva passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 86 years of age. Beloved wife of Clarke, who predeceased her in 2015. Survived by her sister, nephew and niece in Denmark. Eva moved to Canada from Denmark in 1962. She was always a joy to be around. Eva lived an active life, worked, travelled and enjoyed her many friends and family. She hated what Parkinson's did to her body but carried on with grace and dignity until the end. Cremation has taken place and a memorial / celebration of life service will take place in the Danish Lutheran Church when the circumstances allow us to gather again. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.humphreymiles.com


Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
