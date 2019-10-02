COWIE, EVA ROBINA October 24, 1931 – September 29, 2019 It is with regret that we announce the passing of Eva, on September 29, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Jack (predeceased), and loving mother of Barbara and Rob (Holly). Proud grandmother of Christopher, Alexandra, Brooke and Taylor. She will be greatly missed by her sister Vera, brother Tommy, and sister-in-law Gina. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 10-11 a.m., at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, with a Celebration of Eva's life in the Chapel at 11 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North York General Hospital, Palliative Care Unit. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 2, 2019