WHITHAM, EVA SHARON Peacefully at her home in Thornhill, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Loving wife of Peter. Predeceased by her parents Charlie and Mina Blacklock. Dear sister of Leonard (Norma) and Ralph. She will be sadly missed by all of her nieces, nephews, and extended family. Friends may call at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, on Saturday, June 29th from 1 p.m. until service time in the chapel at 2 p.m. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 20, 2019