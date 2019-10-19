WHITE, EVA (nee GROTE) Born in Bochum, Germany, Eva passed away at her care home in Toronto, on September 30, 2019, at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Harold and fondly and lovingly remembered by her son Douglas, granddaughter Sabrina, niece Claudia and her extended family in England. She was past President of the Leaside Tennis Club, a member of the St. Monica's Group at St. Cuthbert's Church and a parishioner of St. Anselm's. She was a good friend and a meticulous organizer of many a project. She loved her life, her little house and the community of Leaside. She also loved her cuppa tea. Please hoist one in her memory. Private remembrances are being held in Toronto and Calgary, her ashes will go to England. Donations can be made to the Alzhiemer Society.

