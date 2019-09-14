RUDDER, EVAN 1929 - 2019 Passed peacefully, on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Markham Stouffville Hospital. Loving husband, for 54 years, to Yvonne (Deceased). Loving father of Ronald, Michael and Jacqueline. Dear grandfather of Shandelle, Ryan, Rahmuhl, Julian, Matthias, Tamia, Deanna, Hannah and Jacob. Caring father-in-law to Penny and Darren. Family and friends may gather at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery & Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East, Thornhill (south of 407, off Bayview Avenue), 905-889-7467. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A private family Funeral Mass will be held Monday, September 16, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to SickKids Hospital or ShareLife would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019