ANGELIDIS, Evangelia It is with great sadness that we share the loss of our beloved Evangelia Angelidis. Born October 6, 1926, she passed away on August 7, 2019, at home, surrounded by loved ones. Beloved wife of Nicolas for 70 years, dearest mother of Effie and Tom (Stella), best Baba of granddaughters Alexandra and Anastasia (Sean Hockin) and proud great-grandmother of Sarah Rose and Chloe Marie Hockin. Predeceased by her parents, Stephanos and Eftimia Ioannou, her sister Eleftheria, and her brothers Dimitri and Christos. Evangelia was born in Skopia, Florina, Greece and came to Canada in 1956. Along with Nick, she worked hard to realize the Canadian dream of owning a home, educating her children and keeping family close. She became a friend to all she met and gladly gave help to anyone in need. She was known for her sweet and generous nature, her kindness and her shy smile. She was an amazing gardener who could make any flower grow, a talented needleworker, who made beautiful keepsakes for family and a renowned cook and baker, who tirelessly prepared dishes for her beloved granddaughters. Although she was ill for many years, we will always remember her for her intelligence, her strength, her sense of humour and her goodness. Visitation will be held at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229) on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will take place at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 3840 Finch Ave. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial at PINE HILLS CEMETERY. Donation may be made to The Alzheimers Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019