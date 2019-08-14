EVANGELIA TSAPARIS

Service Information
Heritage Funeral Centre
50 Overlea Blvd.
Toronto, ON
M4H 1B6
(416)-423-1000
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Centre
50 Overlea Blvd.
Toronto, ON M4H 1B6
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Centre
50 Overlea Blvd.
Toronto, ON M4H 1B6
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. DEMETRIOS GREEK ORTHODOX CATHEDRAL
30 Thorncliffe Park Dr.
Obituary

TSAPARIS, EVANGELIA Passed away peacefully, on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the age of 84. Loving Mother of George, Stefan (Helen) and Anna. Adoring Baba of Stefan Jr. Family and friends will be received at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., 416-423-1000, on Thursday, August 15th, from 2–5 and 6-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at ST. DEMETRIOS GREEK ORTHODOX CATHEDRAL, 30 Thorncliffe Park Dr., on Friday, August 16th, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca. Mom, you are forever cherished in our hearts.

Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 14, 2019
