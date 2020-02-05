|
KOSTAS, EVANGELINE November 2, 1926 - February 2, 2020 With great sadness, we announce the passing of Evangeline on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Mike. Much loved Mother of Helen, Peter, Ann (Danny) and Gary. Adored Baba of Paul and Danielle. Evangeline will be greatly missed by her sister Sandra, many relatives and friends. Friends and family will be received for a Visitation at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 3 – 9 p.m., and on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 9 - 10 a.m. Funeral Service will take place at 10 a.m., with interment to follow. Online condolences may be made through www.mountpleasantgroup.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 5, 2020