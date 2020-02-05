Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
(416) 267-8229
Resources
More Obituaries for EVANGELINE KOSTAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVANGELINE KOSTAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EVANGELINE KOSTAS Obituary
KOSTAS, EVANGELINE November 2, 1926 - February 2, 2020 With great sadness, we announce the passing of Evangeline on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Mike. Much loved Mother of Helen, Peter, Ann (Danny) and Gary. Adored Baba of Paul and Danielle. Evangeline will be greatly missed by her sister Sandra, many relatives and friends. Friends and family will be received for a Visitation at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 3 – 9 p.m., and on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 9 - 10 a.m. Funeral Service will take place at 10 a.m., with interment to follow. Online condolences may be made through www.mountpleasantgroup.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EVANGELINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -