MANTZOURANIS, EVANGELINE Passed away peacefully at Scarborough General Hospital on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in her 91st year. Cherished wife of Elias (predeceased). Loving mother of Kathy (Roman) and George (Rosa). Loving Grandma of Diana, Andrew and Matthew. Predeceased by her brother Risto, sisters Lena and Athena and her mother Kiratsa and her father Tsvetko. She will be sadly missed by many relatives and friends. In light of the ongoing pandemic, a private service will be held with the immediate family on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE (50 Overlea Blvd., 416-423-1000). Online condolences may be made at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 25, 2020.