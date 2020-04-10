|
TANOS, EVANGELOS "ANGELO" 1936 - 2020 Born on February 23, 1936 in the town of Vevi, in the province of Florina in Greece, he passed away peacefully at Scarborough General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on April 5th, 2020, in his 84th year. He will be forever missed by his wife of 56 years, Evangelia "Angela". Angelo's memory will be cherished by his children Lazaros (Magda), Elizabeth (Craig Johnson), and Jimmy. His legacy will live on in his grandchildren Evan, Bobby, Nikolas, Ethan, and Keira. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Scarborough General for their care and compassion. Donations in Angelo's memory can be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church or, to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 10, 2020